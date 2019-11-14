In a candid interview, Liam Payne talked about the status of his relationship with former girlfriend Cheryl Cole. He also shared his hope that she moves on and finds happiness with someone else.

The former One Direction singer opened up during an episode of "Straight Talking with Ant Middleton" and said that he and Cheryl remain friends following their split. The extent of their friendship involves him having to be casual with her when he visits.

"'I go over, do whatever, watch TV, it's good, it's nice," Payne said, as quoted by Metro UK.

The "Stack It Up" singer has a good reason to visit Cheryl, and it is because they co-parent their 2-year-old son Bear. Aside from that, the exes remain on good terms with each other. Payne even gave a shout out to Cheryl on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man (insert bear emoji) would do without you xx," he wrote alongside photos of Cheryl and his mother on Instagram.

However, the 26-year old admitted that the thought of the former "Girls Aloud" singer moving on with someone else has also crossed his mind. Payne said he had "thought long and hard" about it but added, "we will find our own peace with it, for now, it's good."

He expressed his hope though, that Cheryl is happy because she deserves to be. Payne called her a "great mum" who works hard so "she deserves to find happiness," as he has with new girlfriend Maya Henry.

In the same interview, Payne addressed the split and revealed that the relationship crumbled not just because of their busy schedules but also from media pressure. He said there was "a lot of noise" about their relationship, especially about their age gap. He added that "having a child in the mix" drew the couple apart.

Payne shared that he was worried that he would "not be enough" to look after both Cheryl and their son. When asked if there is a chance for reconciliation, he said if there will be, then he would definitely get a slap from his ex.