While Storm Ciara devastated parts of the United Kingdom, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) braved nearly 100mph winds. The rescue crew from Hastings was forced to fight turbulent waves in order to get to a surfer who was separated from his board, and was being dragged out to sea. During the rescue mission, the lifeboat nearly capsized when it was hit by a powerful wave. Bystanders recorded the nail-biting ordeal and shared it on social media.

The unnamed surfer had been trying to surf the turbulent swells created by the storm. Ignoring the storm warning, the surfer managed to get himself into trouble when he was hit by a wave and separated from his board. According to bystander Richard Conolly, the surfer refused help from people on the shore.

An RNLI lifeboat and a helicopter were deployed to rescue the reckless man. Another bystander, Paul Hogg, recorded the lifeboat being tossed around by the waves. In the video, the boat can be seen being pushed by a wave until the bottom of the boat is exposed. Miraculously the boat manages to regain the upright position before powering on.

This is the surfer when he lost his board and it went from bad to worse for him. He even refused help from standers by. He could have prevented this whole scene with the rescuers. pic.twitter.com/8JgZXEjO7Y — Richard Connolly (@RichardConnolly) February 9, 2020

RNLI made an official announcement acknowledging the incident. It stated that the lifeboat and the crew did not sustain any damage. The rescue mission was also successful, as the surfer was returned to shore.

Incredible @Hastingsrnli footage captured today by a member of public. Everyone onboard is safe and well. Casualty made it to shore. Thanks to your support our lifeboat crew receive the best training and lifeboats, to withstand these types of conditions. #PerfectStorm #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/Cvr9cHjv6L — RNLI (@RNLI) February 9, 2020

The Sun reported the devastation left behind by Ciara. Around 33,000 homes across the UK have been left without power in the wake of the storm. Floods caused damage to homes and buildings in multiple areas.

Manchester City's match against West Ham at Etihad Stadium was called off due to the rain. A fallen tree in Swanley, Kent caused a train to crash into it. The Telegraph reported that a 53-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle, crushing him to death. Rail, ferry, and flight services remain crippled on Monday.

Ciara helped a British Airways flight from Heathrow to New York fly at record-breaking speed. The trans-Atlantic flight arrived two hours before time.