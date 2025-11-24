A volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region has erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending towering plumes of ash into the sky and spreading clouds across multiple countries. The Hayli Gubbi volcano, long dormant and with no recorded activity during the Holocene epoch, erupted on Sunday for several hours, marking a rare geological event with both local and international consequences.

Historic Eruption in the Rift Valley

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reported that smoke rose up to nine miles into the atmosphere. Hayli Gubbi, situated about 500 miles northeast of Addis Ababa near the Eritrean border, lies within the Rift Valley, a zone of intense tectonic activity where two plates meet.

Simon Carn, a volcanologist at Michigan Technological University, confirmed that the ash cloud was 'spreading rapidly east in the subtropical jet stream, over the Arabian Sea towards NW India and Pakistan.' The Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program noted that Hayli Gubbi had no known eruptions during the Holocene, underscoring the extraordinary nature of the event.

Ash Clouds Across Borders

The eruption's ash clouds drifted over Yemen, Oman, India, and northern Pakistan, according to VAAC data. Maps shared by the centre illustrated the wide path of the plume, highlighting the potential for disruption far beyond Ethiopia. Videos circulated on social media showed thick columns of smoke rising, though these clips have not yet been independently verified.

The scale of the plume has raised concerns about aviation safety and regional air quality. Past eruptions in other parts of the world, such as Iceland's Eyjafjallajökull in 2010, demonstrated how volcanic ash can ground flights and disrupt trade routes. While no such disruption has yet been reported in this case, the transnational spread of the cloud underscores the far‑reaching consequences of geological events.

Local Impact and Fears

While no casualties have been reported, local officials warned of economic consequences. Mohammed Seid, an administrator in the Afar region, told the Associated Press that villages had been blanketed in ash, leaving livestock with little to eat. 'While no human lives and livestock have been lost so far, many villages have been covered in ash and as a result their animals have little to eat,' he said.

Residents described the eruption as sudden and violent. A local witness said: 'It felt like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash.' The Afar region is already prone to earthquakes, and the eruption has heightened concerns about geological instability.

The fallout poses a direct threat to the livelihoods of pastoral communities. Livestock herding is central to survival in the Afar region, and the covering of grazing land with ash could lead to food shortages and economic hardship.

A Rare Geological Event

The eruption has drawn global scientific attention, given the volcano's long dormancy. Professor Carn emphasised that Hayli Gubbi 'has no record of Holocene eruptions,' making this event unprecedented in modern geological history. Experts are now monitoring the situation closely to assess whether further activity could follow and to evaluate the long‑term impact on the region's environment and communities.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying the composition of the ash and gases released, which could provide clues about the volcano's structure and the tectonic forces at play in the Rift Valley. The eruption also offers a rare opportunity to compare geological activity in East Africa with other tectonic zones worldwide.

Preparedness and Unpredictability

For Ethiopia, the eruption represents both a natural spectacle and a challenge. The ash fallout threatens the livelihoods of pastoral communities, while the international spread of the plume underscores the interconnected nature of geological events. With no precedent in recorded history, the eruption of Hayli Gubbi serves as a reminder of the unpredictable forces shaping the Rift Valley.

The event has also sparked broader conversations about disaster preparedness. With climate change and shifting tectonic pressures influencing natural disasters globally, experts argue that monitoring dormant volcanoes is more critical than ever. For the Afar region, the eruption is a stark warning that even long‑silent geological giants can awaken without notice, reshaping landscapes and lives in an instant.