An adorable dog from the Philippines is making headlines for reuniting with its family two weeks after a massive typhoon. The heartwarming story has captivated social media users, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation caused by the recent storm.

A viral video of the dog was posted on TikTok, showing key details on what happened to the beloved pet.

Its owners revealed that their dog went missing right as Typhoon Kalmaegi hit Cebu City in the Philippines. The family were unable to secure their dog, Haven, because they had a hard time finding shelter on the third floor of their home as floodwaters rose with terrifying speed.

Dog Owner Recounts Heartbreak Over Losing His Pet

The floodwaters became unbearably high, and the family thought they had lost their dog for good. After the flood subsided, the family went looking for their dog. Unfortunately, they did not find their pet even after posting photos on social media.

Two weeks later, they decided to visit their home for the third time to check the damage caused by the typhoon. To their surprise, their beloved pet had managed to find its way back to them. The entire family saw Haven sitting outside their property with muddy feet.

The TikTok video shows the dog receiving endless scratches from its owners. The family couldn't be more thrilled to have their dog back and saw its return as a silver lining in an otherwise tragic month.

Dog owner Emmanuel Llenos is convinced that his dog's return was a good karma since he reportedly rescued a woman who was also in dire need of help during the peak of the flooding, according to GMA News.

Several people commented on the touching video and said that dogs are indeed very loyal creatures, often possessing an incredible homing instinct. Others said that the family is so blessed to have found their pet back. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for all families affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines.

Other Dogs Succumbed to Typhoon Kalmaegi

On Facebook, another video of a dog during the typhoon went viral. Unlike the first one, the stray animal was not able to survive. The clip shows the dog stranded on a piece of metal roof before the strong wind and water blew it away.

The tragic incident was not an isolated one. In fact, several dogs and other animals succumbed to the typhoon after their families failed to save them or were forced to evacuate without them due to a lack of space in rescue boats.

PAWS Seeks Government Help to Protect Animals During Typhoon

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has been adamant in reminding pet owners to also prioritise the safety of all kinds of animals during the typhoon.

Earlier this month, they shared a compilation video featuring cows and pigs swimming in the flood. The tragic clip also included blurred images of deceased goats and other animals, highlighting the often-overlooked toll natural disasters take on livestock and pets.

'Farmed animals shouldn't be forgotten. They must be included in the National Disaster Preparedness Plan,' they wrote.

PAWS also included a lengthy caption for the video.

'THEY DESERVE TO BE SAVED TOO. When floods rise and storms strike, countless farmed animals become the forgotten victims of disasters,' the organisation wrote.

'These clips show just a glimpse of their suffering as they struggled to survive, with many ultimately perishing, during Typhoon Tino. Yet, there remains no national plan to include them in disaster response and evacuation efforts.'