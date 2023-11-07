It appears as though Lionel Messi is determined to turn his current club, Inter Miami FC, into an FC Barcelona seniors team. The Argentine signed for the Major League Soccer (MLS) side this summer, and it has been reported that he is currently asking co-owner David Beckham to sign ex-Barca teammates Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic.

Messi joined the team alongside fellow Barcelona veterans Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and they immediately transformed the team from being bottom-dwellers in the MLS to title winners in the Leagues Cup.

Needles to say, even though their careers are perceived to have wound down in Europe, the Argentine and his former teammates still have what it takes to take the Americas by storm. After winning his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy, it appears as though Messi is keen on winning more trophies in this new phase of his career.

Messi seeks more reunions

Several news outlets are already reporting that Messi is gearing up for a reunion with close friend Luis Suarez. It may be remembered that the the two players developed a strong bond that went beyond the pitch when they were both with Barcelona. even after Suarez left the club under circumstances that were less than ideal, the two players were often spotted together enjoying their holidays with their respective families.

It was even reported that Suarez's exit was one of the reasons why Messi sent that infamous burofax asking for a transfer back in 2020. Fast forward to 2023, and Messi has spent two forgettable years with PSG and is now flourishing with Inter Miami.

Suarez currently plays for Brazilian side Gremio, and it appears that Messi wants the Uruguay star to join him. ESPN reports that Inter Miami has already set the wheels in motion to make the transfer happen.

Breaking: Inter Miami CF have agreed to a deal with Grêmio's Luis Suárez, sources have confirmed to ESPN in Uruguay.



Another Barcelona reunion

Meanwhile, apart from Suarez, who is an obvious choice given his close relationship with Messi, another player is reportedly being lined-up for this mega reunion. According to Marca, the former Barcelona captain has spoken to Beckham about the possibility of bringing in Croatian star Ivan Rakitic, who is currently playing for La Liga side Sevilla FC.

Rakitic is believed to be heading towards the end of his contract with the Andalusian side, and it seems as though the club is proposing a lower salary for his contract extension. As such, the player is not keen to renew, thus opening the door for Inter Miami to swoop in.

He is said to facing a massive pay cut of 85 per cent at Sevilla, meaning the MLS side may be able to cough up an offer that won't be a big downgrade in comparison. None of the parties involved confirmed any of these reports so far, and it remains to be seen if there is indeed a fire causing the smoke.

Some Barcelona fans are sceptical about the news, given the previous reports of some friction between Rakitic and the Messi-Suarez pair in the dressing room when they all played together at the Camp Nou.

In a previous interview, Rakitic was quoted as saying: "Messi and Suarez have been my teammates for six years, and very important people. I respect them, although they are not my best friends."

David Beckham has been ambitious in his quest to bring the best players to Inter Miami, and after signing Messi, the possibilities appear endless for the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend.

He is the architect behind this summer's fruitful shopping spree that brought in the Barca legends, and he won't back down from a chance to sign more big names. He has said on numerous occasions that it is his goal to raise the quality of his roster and the league overall.

If he succeeds, then Inter Miami will be home to a group of players that won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey in 2015. They also won many other titles and individual accolades throughout their time together in Spain.