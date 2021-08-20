There is no doubt that the summer's biggest transfer is Lionel Messi's move from FC Barcelona to Paris St-Germain. Now that the move has been signed, sealed and delivered, fans are starting to get impatient while waiting for the Argentine to appear in his first official match as a PSG player. However, he may still be kept on the sidelines when PSG travels to Brest on Friday for a Ligue 1 fixture.

Messi's much-anticipated debut for the French giants has been delayed owing partly to the fact that he only joined the squad last week. He underwent his medical exam last Tuesday, and was subsequently presented in such haste after his contract was signed on the same day.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not waste much time and joined his new teammates in training, but that still means that he has only had a little over a week's worth of adjustment after spending 21 years at the Camp Nou. The 34-year-old was also coming off a summer holiday following Argentina's successful Copa America campaign.

While he has proven to be impressive in training, manager Mauricio Pochettino is biding his time. "We haven't decided the squad yet," Pochettino said about Friday's clash against Brest.

"We will assess whether Messi can be a part of it. Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling," he added, as quoted by the BBC.

The entire football world is eager to see Messi lining up in the PSG attack alongside old partner in crime Neymar Jr. and French star Kylian Mbappe. However, this attacking trident may never materialise if Messi does not make his debut before the end of the month.

Mbappe may no longer be a PSG player by then, if rumours are to be believed. With less than two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window, the Frenchman's links with La Liga giants Real Madrid appear to be getting stronger.

However, Pochettino disregarded the rumours and confirmed that he is operating as if Mbappe will continue to remain at his disposal. "Mbappe is our player and I want him to be here this season. He has another year left on his contract. Even if he doesn't renew it, he is still a PSG player and we are very pleased with him, and from what I can understand he is pleased with us," he said.