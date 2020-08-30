Quite literally every club on the planet is fancying an opportunity to sign FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. However, very few have a realistic chance of securing the deal. Juventus FC is reportedly one of the clubs that have put forward an inquiry for a deal that could possibly unite Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo in the same locker room.

The scenario may have seemed far-fetched just a few weeks ago, but following reports that Messi has informed the Catalan giants of his intention to leave, anything can happen. Football fans from all over the world have watched the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry from the edge of their seats for many years. But now, the idea that they could reunite not as rivals but as teammates, has come to light.

According to a report by Give Me Sport, numerous European publications have stated that Juventus has inquired about the possibility of a deal. The news comes from a report by French newspaper L'Equipe, which was later mirrored by Football Italia. Juventus is reportedly looking to form a "super team" with both superstars in one dressing room.

Messi's father and agent, Jorge, has reportedly purchased a "luxury apartment" in Milan recently, and was "approached discreetly" by the men from Turin.

While this news may seem very exciting, it is believed that English side Manchester City is the front-runner in the race to sign the Argentine star. A reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium seems to be the more feasible and comfortable move for Messi. City, backed by Emirati money, is also one of the very few clubs that can actually afford to broker the deal.

However, before any agreement can be signed with a potential new club, Messi and his legal team need to sort out the terms of his release clause. His free transfer window expired in June, but Messi and his lawyers believe that it should still be in effect due to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If the original expiration date stands, then Messi and City (or Juventus) will have to deal with a £630 million release clause