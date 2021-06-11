It's not over until the fat lady sings as the saying goes, and that is the adage that many suitors are holding onto until FC Barcelona officially announces that Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension. For now, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas believes that there is still a chance that the player can be lured to play in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi left Spain at the end of last season without a new contract with FC Barcelona, and is currently focused on international duties with the Argentina national football team. His existing contract with the Catalan giants expires on June 30, and it is unlikely that an extension will be signed until after the conclusion of the Copa America.

Messi will become a free agent at the end of the month and Inter Miami remains vocal about their intention to sign him. Last year, after announcing his desire to leave Barcelona, the Argentine did not rule out the possibility of moving back to the Americas to play in the MLS. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham confirmed that he is interested in signing the world's biggest football superstars as he builds a name for his club. The names mentioned included Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read more Messi and Aguero to show off Barcelona's new attacking force in Argentina colours

"David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time," Mas said, echoing Beckham's words.

"I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world class team," he added, as quoted by Miami Herald.

However, it has been reported earlier this week that Messi had already agreed to a new two-year deal with FC Barcelona. Some of the finer details need to be sorted out before he puts pen to paper, but he is expected to renew.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is still stirring the pot, owing to the fact that he can make a more lucrative offer than almost any club at the moment.