Paris Saint-Germain are being touted as the favourites to win the Champions League this season following the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, but Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has offered a word of caution to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi will make up an attacking front three, alongside Brazil superstar Neymar and French sensation Kylian Mbappe, making them the most feared attack in Europe this season. PSG are expected to steam roll opponents in Ligue 1 and finally end their Champions League heartbreak, which has seen them lose in the finals and semifinals in the last couple of seasons.

Henry played alongside Messi and Samuel Eto'o in the Champions League-winning Barcelona side in 2009, which was part of the La Liga and Copa del Rey treble under Pep Guardiola. The former France international has warned Pochettino that the Argentine magician's arrival will not guarantee success but that the "balance" he finds within the squad will be key going forward.

"Balance is the most important thing," Henry said, as quoted on Sport. "In a moment, we always talk about the best players, attacking, advancing. But there has to be a balance.

"We talk about the team in which I played at Barca (with Eto'o and Messi) but people forget we didn't let in many goals. In general the teams that don't let in many goals aren't far from titles or Champions Leagues," he added.

PSG had the second best defensive record last season letting in 28 goals and they were only behind eventual champions Lille, who conceded just five fewer. Pochettino's side started the current season with back to back wins but conceded three goals and are currently in third place owing to goal difference.

The arrival of Messi is going to put more of an onus on attack, which could see the Argentine manager compromise on the defensive balance, something Henry feels could trouble them as the season progresses.

"When you have super human players it's a bit easier but when I see how Paris are doing at the moment, they are letting in a few too many goals for me. It's true, they're missing players but the balance is the most important thing," Henry said.