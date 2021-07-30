FC Barcelona fans were delighted to learn that Lionel Messi arrived back in the city on Wednesday, only to find out that he had left again just hours later. As it turns out, he only made a brief stopover before heading to his next destination: Ibiza.

The Argentina international had been vacationing with his family in Miami and the Dominican Republic following his national team's victory at the Copa America earlier this summer. He has not officially signed a new contract with the Blaugrana, and fans were hoping to hear news about his signing upon his return to Spain.

However, the former Barcelona captain who is now a free agent, decided to continue enjoying his summer break with his family. Football Espana has also revealed that the Messi squad met up with Luis Suarez and his family to enjoy some down time in the popular Spanish resort island.

The former FC Barcelona teammates enjoyed a close relationship during their time together at the Camp Nou, and it appears as though they have kept the bromance going strong. The two families are now vacationing together, with neither of them currently connected to the Catalan giants.

Read more Lionel Messi has returned to Barcelona, but not permanently

It may be remembered that Messi had asked to leave the club last summer, after Barcelona management shipped Suarez off to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. Both Suarez and Messi were unhappy with the decision, but Messi was forced to stay because of a massive release clause.

Meanwhile, Suarez found vindication a year later, after playing a key role in winning the Spanish La Liga title last season. Suarez has firmly found a new home with Atletico, but Messi is still in limbo. It is believed that he has already agreed to the terms of a new deal, but the club has so far been unable to ratify the contract thanks to their financial struggles.

The two players are now in Ibiza together, and football fans would love to be the fly on wall to listen to what they will be discussing. However, Suarez has said in the past that they hardly talk about football when they spend time together away from the pitch.