Lionel Messi continues to be one of the most influential names in the sporting world. This is evidenced by the fact that six of his match-worn jerseys from Argentina's winning run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar were sold on Thursday for $7.8 million (almost £6.2 million).

World-renowned auction house Sotheby's announced the sale, which is also the highest selling price that has been recorded for a piece of sports memorabilia this year. However, Messi's jerseys failed to beat the record set by Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey. The number 23 Chicago Bulls shirt holds the auction record as the most expensive match-worn sports memorabilia after being sold last year for $10.1 million (£8.3 million) at Sotheby's New York.

Each of the Messi shirts in the lot that was auctioned off was reportedly worn by the diminutive forward during the first half of one of Argentina's games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played a major role in leading his national team side to the title, scoring two of their three goals in the 3-3 draw against France in the final which was played at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Argentina then beat France 4-2 on penalties, which gave them only their third World Cup title in history. It was a first for Messi, and is largely regarded as the crowning moment in his already decorated professional career. It also cements his place as one of the greatest to ever play the sport both in the club and international level.

Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, said: "These historic shirts are not only a tangible reminder of one of the most important moments in the history of sports, but are principally connected to the pinnacle moment in the career of the most decorated football player in history."

Unfortunately for those who are interested to find out who shelled out the big bucks for Messi's jerseys, the winning bidder's identity has remained undisclosed.

The auction took place over a period of two weeks, during which time the lot of six jerseys were put on display at Sotheby's New York headquarters. The auction was conducted online, but interested bidders had the opportunity to have an up-close and personal look at the valuable jerseys before making their final offer.

The auction house, which will earn a sizable commission for facilitating the sale, also revealed that part of the proceeds will go to the UNICAS Project, which helps children suffering from rare diseases.

It is an initiative based in Barcelona, Spain and is led by Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital and is supported by the Leo Messi Foundation. It may be remembered that the Argentine lived most of his life in Barcelona after moving there as a child to play football.

Messi, now 36 years old, spent a total of 17 seasons with Football Club Barcelona, where he won almost every trophy imaginable both as part of the group or as an individual. Most recently, he won a record eighth Ballon d'Or trophy (Golden Ball), which is awarded to the best player of the year. He was also recently named Time Magazine's "Athlete of the Year".

He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, before eventually joining Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami this summer. He has since been making waves in America, leading his new club to the first trophy in their history. He has also been credited for the skyrocketing ticket sales for MLS games, thanks to massive public interest since his arrival.

Needless to say, owning such important jerseys that mark a massive milestone in Messi's career warranted such a high auction price. It remains to be seen if the items will eventually be put on display or if they will remain in a private collection.