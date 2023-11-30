Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's brother has hit back at Rio Ferdinand over his claims that Lionel Messi had unfollowed the teenage winger on Instagram.

Garnacho made headlines earlier this week with his wonder goal against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. He scored a Cristiano Ronaldo-like bicycle kick before paying tribute to the Portuguese icon by doing the latter's iconic "Siu" celebration, leaving Goodison Park stunned.

After the match, former Manchester United centre-back Ferdinand made a curious claim, saying Messi had unfollowed Garnacho due to the teenage sensation's open admiration for Ronaldo.

However, the young striker's brother, Roberto, took to social media to make it clear that the Argentina skipper had never followed Garnacho in the first place.

"Fake, Messi never followed him, stop making stuff up just to create hate, garna loves and admires both of them and you all trying to create a rivalry," Roberto wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I've even seen videos of Messi showing the World Cup to garna, mate if u knew how we celebrated it at home," added Roberto.

When Ferdinand responded to Roberto's post on X, saying he was just being sarcastic with his comment, Garnacho's brother clarified further, saying: "Wow. This isn't even targeted to Rio specifically it was just the incorrect info on Garna's name about this from many people in general, wanted to just make it clear!"

Following Garnacho's super performance against Everton on Sunday, Ferdinand claimed that Garnacho told him about being unfollowed by Messi on Instagram while speaking on his YouTube Channel, "Vibe with Five".

"You know what I like about him? He doesn't give a f*ck. Garnacho told me that Messi unfollowed him just because he makes no secret of preferring Ronaldo. He comes out, don't care, 'I'm a Ronaldo man'. Who's the GOAT? Ronaldo. (Even) when he's in the Argentina squad," Ferdinand said.

Garnacho has previously referred to Messi as an "idol", but the World Cup-winning captain has still not followed him despite the pair now being colleagues in the senior Argentina squad.

Following their 3-0 win over Everton, Manchester United climbed to sixth place in the league table. Garnacho has netted two goals in 17 matches in all competitions for the Old Trafford side in the ongoing campaign.

The Red Devils, however, were tied in a disappointing 3-3 draw with Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Speaking at a post-match interview, head coach Erik ten Hag slammed his players, saying their defending was "not good enough".