Jurgen Klopp has made signing a midfielder a priority this summer with the uncertainty surrounding Georginio Wijnaldum's Liverpool future.

The Dutchman will become a free agent in June and has yet to reveal if he will accept the contract on offer from the Reds or seek pastures new this summer. Wijnaldum has been regularly linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Klopp is not ready to wait on the Dutch midfielder and is looking around for options that can fill the void. According to Italian website Tutto Juve, the recently de-throned Premier League champions have identified former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as a potential candidate.

The Welsh midfielder, who joined Juventus on a free transfer from the Gunners in 2019, has found life difficult under Andrea Pirlo. Ramsey has struggled for regular game time this season making just 13 league starts thus far.

The report claims that Juventus are keen to move the 30-year-old despite the midfielder having two more years on his contract with the Italian club. Moreover, the Serie A club are thought to be willing to reduce the asking price as they are desperate to get his £120,000-a-week contract off their wage bill.

Ramsey was initially valued at £17 million by Juventus for a transfer this summer, but Tutto Juve claims that the club will be willing to drop to as low as £10 million to ensure interested suitors are not put off. The new fee will be attractive and the Welshman is likely to have a number of suitors, especially in the Premier League.

There have been plenty of reports suggesting Ramsey's potential summer departure. According to Wales Online, the midfielder is said to prefer a return to England if he does leave Juventus this summer.

Apart from Liverpool, Merseyside rivals Everton are also said to be keen on signing Ramsey. However, it has been claimed that the Wales international is said to only be willing to leave if he can return to his former club Arsenal for a second stint.