Defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United last night. This puts them just three points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table, but the Red Devils have a game in hand. This gives United the opportunity to share the lead if they defeat Aston Villa on Friday.

However, Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp said that the club's position in the table is "the last thing" he is thinking about. "[Being top] is nice but it doesn't mean anything. We drew tonight and we are still top of the table so that just shows how difficult the season is for everybody. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," he said after the draw.

Liverpool may be on top of the Premier League table, but their performance this year is a far cry from the sheer dominance they showed last season. The match against Newcastle is their second consecutive draw against a team that's sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah had two key opportunities during the match but failed to deliver. Sadio Mane also came close, but had his shot cleared off the goalline in the 80th minute.

Roberto Firmino was also threatening, but his header in the 88tth minute was denied via a spectacular save by Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow. Overall, the Liverpool attack was mediocre, taking only four shots on target throughout the match.

"We didn't get the result we wanted but it's not the worst thing in the world and there are worse things happening," Klopp said, as quoted by the BBC.

So far this season, Liverpool has not been able to maintain superior form during their away matches. They have won just two out of their last eight away games. The results are putting their title defence in jeopardy, and Manchester United is ready to pounce.

Liverpool will attempt to improve their away record when they travel to Southampton on Monday.