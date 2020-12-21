Following a successful 2019-20 season, English Premier League side Liverpool FC and manager Jurgen Klopp have been declared as the Team and Coach of the Year at BBC's Sports Personality of the Year Awards for 2020.

Under Klopp, Liverpool was able to lift the 2019-20 Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years. The Reds last won the top division title way back in the 1989-90 season. They achieved the feat last season by demolishing the competition, winning with a massive 18-point margin at the top of the table.

At one point, Liverpool led by a record 25 points. Despite having a season that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, it was one to remember for the men from Anfield. There were fears that the season would not be finished after the pandemic forced games to be postponed for three months. Thankfully, the games were able to restart behind closed doors.

Because of their dominance, Liverpool also set the record for earliest confirmation of a title win. They clinched the trophy with seven games still to play and with a total of 99 points. They lost only three matches and also recorded the most number of consecutive home wins (24) played across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

"My team deserve this, because they did an incredible job. It's a mix of talent, character, desire and the power of the club, which is a big one. That all comes together and it was a great moment when we became champions," Klopp told the BBC.

This adds to the list of things that the Reds will want to celebrate once it is safe.

"We want to organise a big party when it's allowed again, could take a little while but until then maybe we can win something else, we will see. We can't wait to see the fans again and winning this prize in Manchester is even sweeter."

Meanwhile, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who won his seventh world championship title this year, was named as the Sports Personality of the year.