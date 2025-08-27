Akinwale Arobieke, the infamous Liverpool bodybuilder known locally as 'Purple Aki,' has died at the age of 64. His death, confirmed by Merseyside Police, marks the end of a life steeped in controversy, notoriety, and legal battles over his obsessive fixation with male musculature.

Arobieke was found unresponsive at his home on Devonshire Road in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on the evening of Tuesday, 26 August 2025. Emergency services were called at approximately 8.30 pm, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have stated that his death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: 'We can confirm that emergency services were in the Toxteth area following a non-suspicious death last night... The man's death is not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'

A Life of Infamy and Legal Scrutiny

Born Akinwale Oluwafolajimi Oluwatope Arobieke in Crumpsall, Lancashire, in 1961, he became a notorious figure across Merseyside and the North West of England.

His reputation was built on a bizarre and unsettling pattern of behaviour: approaching young men to touch, measure, and comment on their muscles. These actions led to multiple convictions and a string of legal restrictions over the years.

In 2003, Arobieke was jailed for six years after being convicted of harassing 15 men and intimidating witnesses. During sentencing, Judge Edward Slinger told him: 'You are a danger to young men and your behaviour is both strange and obsessive.'

Three years later, while still serving his sentence, Merseyside Police successfully applied for a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), banning him from touching men's muscles, entering gyms, or loitering near sports clubs. Although he was never convicted of a sexual offence, the order was granted due to the persistent nature of his harassment.

Legal Battles and Public Fascination

Despite the SOPO, Arobieke continued to breach its terms. In 2015, he was convicted for touching a young man's muscles while travelling on a train from Manchester to North Wales, violating the order once again.

However, in 2016, he successfully appealed the 10-year ban on touching men's biceps, representing himself in court and arguing the restrictions were excessive.

His notoriety extended beyond the courtroom. In 2016, the BBC aired a documentary titled The Man Who Squeezes Muscles: Searching for Purple Aki, which explored his life and the urban legend that had grown around him. Arobieke later filed a complaint against the BBC, alleging the documentary was racist and had demonised him.

In 2022, he won a substantial payout from Greater Manchester Police after suing the Chief Constable for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office.

Arobieke claimed that two officers had targeted him in a campaign of harassment dating back to 2012. The case was settled just weeks before it was due to go to trial at Manchester County Court.

A Legacy of Fear and Urban Myth

Arobieke's presence loomed large in the public imagination. Dubbed a 'modern-day bogeyman,' his name became synonymous with fear among young men in Liverpool and beyond. Stories of his muscle-obsessed encounters circulated widely, often exaggerated or mythologised, contributing to his cult-like infamy.

Despite his repeated denials of wrongdoing and claims of being the victim of a 'witch hunt,' Arobieke's legacy remains deeply controversial. His behaviour, while never officially deemed sexual in nature, was described by police and judges as obsessive and intimidating.

With his death, one of Merseyside's most infamous figures has passed into history. While many will remember Akinwale Arobieke for the fear and fascination he inspired, others will reflect on the complex legal and societal questions his case raised about obsession, criminality, and the boundaries of personal freedom.