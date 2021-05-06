Filming for "Locke & Key" season 2 started earlier this month with cast and crew back in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto Filming, on its Twitter page, revealed that the production took place at a house near Lake Promenade and Forty Second Street in Long Branch. There are currently no photos to show the cast back on set but fans should expect to see the return of series regulars Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott. The three actors make up the Locke siblings Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, respectively.

Filming for "Locke & Key" season 3 seems to be on schedule given reports that it will start early 2021 until September. Post-production is expected to start by the end of the year.

Season 2 of the series, which is an adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabrielle Rodriguez's comic series of the same name, wrapped filming in December last year. But Netflix has yet to announce a release date and release a trailer.

Cast members have also been mum on when the installment arrives. Even the show's social media pages do not reveal any relevant information about season 2, except an assurance that it will air sometime this year.

Happy dancing because Locke & Key has been picked up for Season 3. But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/1hkMNDAa4J Why advertise with us December 18, 2020

"Locke & Key" season 3 is among the Netflix titles in production in Toronto. "Slumberland" starring Jason Momoa, "12 After Midnight," "Wedding Season," "Luckiest Girl Alive," "Ivy," and "13: The Musical" are also filming in the city. The show was confirmed for renewal last year.

"Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in 'Locke and Key' and we're excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season," Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals for Netflix, said in a statement to Variety.

In response, co-showrunner Carlton Cuse teased that the series has "some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3," and that they could not be more excited to continue telling that story.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged, and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship," series executive producer and co-showrunner Meredith Averill chimed in.

Aside from Jessup, Jones, and Scott, "Locke & Key" season 3 also brings back Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Hallea Jones (Eden), Petrice Jones (Scot), and Laysla De Oliveira (Dodge).