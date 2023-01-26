Srdjan Djokovic, the father of Novak Djokovic, was seen posing with Russian fans brandishing flags with president Vladimir Putin's face while chanting slogans in support of their country. A video has surfaced showing Djokovic's father saying "long live Russians" in Serb-Croat before walking away.

After Djokovic's win over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, a group of Russian fans assembled outside Rod Laver Arena. Four men were evicted from Melbourne Park by Victoria police on Wednesday night after chanting pro-Russian and pro-Vladimir Putin slogans.

Before their eviction, Srdjan was seen posing for pictures with the group, who apart from holding Russian flags, were also donning t-shirts with the "Z" symbol signifying their support for their country's invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces have used the letter as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine.

In the video, posted by Aussie Cosack on YouTube, Srdjan was seen posing and saying "zivjeli Russiyani" or "long live Russian citizens" before he leaves. "Zivjeli" means "cheers" in Serbian and Croatian, used during a toast, and "Russiyani" means citizens of Russia.

The protest, which was orchestrated by Simeon Boikov, who runs the Aussie Cosack channel, came after Tennis Australia banned Russian flags at Melbourne Park. The decision was taken following an incident during the first-round match between Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl and Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

Boikov called on pro-Putin supporters to "strike back" at Tennis Australia before Djokovic's match against Rublev on Rod Laver Arena. The organiser, however, was not present at the venue, as he is currently seeking refuge at the Russian Consulate after an arrest warrant was issued in his name.

"Today Djokovic plays Andrey Rublev. I hereby appeal or instruct everyone to get down there. I can confirm that we've got some surprises," Boikov said, as quoted by The Guardian.

"Tennis Australia, brace yourselves...for fans, for people who love tennis, if you know what I mean. I've got to word it that way or they'll get me for incitement. We've got a lot of serious fans in Melbourne heading down."

"The Russian empire has had its flag banned. Well, guess what, Tennis Australia? Good luck when the empire strikes back."

Victoria Police confirmed Thursday about the eviction of four men from the Rod Laver Arena. Tennis Australia also issued a statement confirming the ban, while also warning players and their teams with regards to their presence around any such protests or actions that goes against the event's regulations.

