US Coast Guard officials were able to rescue a dog that had gone missing after the owner reportedly lost her overboard in Pamlico Sound, North Carolina last Saturday.

The rescue was nothing short of a miracle since no one had any idea where to look for her in the vast body of water. The dog named Myla was eventually found paddling in the waters in the middle of nowhere.

The Coast Guard officials gave details about the rescue operations in a Facebook post. The crew was conducting Law Enforcement missions when they received a call about a missing dog. They began the search and rescue operations immediately and saw a dog swimming in the waters trying to reach somewhere safe.

"The crew made way towards the distressed dog and hauled Myla on board," read the post. The dog was examined for any injuries before being handed over to its owners.

"After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners," the caption continued.

"We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!"

The video of the moment when the rescuers pulled the dog up onto vessel has become a hit on social media. The video, posted May 15 on Facebook, has been viewed 280,759 times and gotten more than 2,500 reactions. The wide-eyed dog looked visibly distressed in the video.

The social media users praised the dog for its endurance and the crew for rescuing it. "An incredible rescue of an outstanding fur baby," wrote one Facebook user. "Thank you, gentlemen, for your service and for saving Myla!" wrote another user. "I know her family is breathing a huge sigh of relief and is grateful for your efforts!!"

Pamlico Sound is "the largest embayed estuary in the world," according to The Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership. It is nearly 100 miles long and 25 miles wide in places, per Merced Sun-Star.