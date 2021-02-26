Netflix finally released the much-awaited trailer for "Love Alarm" season 2 which teases a tense love triangle between Jo-jo, Sun-oh, and Hye-yeong.

The preview shared by Netflix Asia showed a new development in the relationship between Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) and Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram). The first few scenes seem to hint at a blossoming romance between the two. Hye-yeong still relies on his Love Alarm app to determine if Jo-jo has feelings for him and he sees this as a possibility.

"See this? It says you could like me," he tells her when they caught up with each other to which she replies, "But I'm not ringing your Love Alarm."

"I promise I'd ring your Love Alarm ten times a day," Hye-yeong is heard telling her as scenes of them smiling and spending more time together play out.

However, Jo-jo faces her ultimate dilemma when her first love Sun-oh (Song Kang) appears before her to reclaim her affections. She is torn between him and Hye-yeong, although she admits that Sun-oh is "still the one who sets my alarm off."

A scene in the trailer for "Love Alarm" season 2 takes fans back to when Jo-jo and Sun-oh first kissed in an alley in season 1. The installment also revealed that Sun-oh will no longer rely on his Love Alarm app to determine if Jo-jo still likes him.

"I will listen to what your eyes tell me from now on," he says before he leans in to kiss her.

Jo-jo is definitely torn between the two former friends. The trailer teased that she may not end up choosing either of them because she does not want to end up hurting their feelings. She can be heard saying, "I thought hiding my feelings was the best for me, but I am affecting Hye-yeong and Sun-oh's hearts." Then she asks someone, "Who do I like?"

"Love Alarm" season 2 picks up where season 1 left off with the launch of the Love Alarm app version 2.0. The upgrade can now tell if someone within a 10-metre radius has feelings for you and gives a list of people who are likely to like you in the future. The installment arrives on Netflix on March 12.