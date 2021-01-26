Misha Green is set to write and direct "Tomb Raider 2" under the production of Graham King via his GK Films banner.

Green is probably best known for her recent work on the HBO TV series "Lovecraft Country," for which she is the showrunner and executive producer along with Jordan Peel and J.J. Abrams. The show is based on the novel by Matt Ruff.

The 36-year-old TV writer, producer, and director also previously worked for WGN's "Underground" and on the FX series "Sons of Anarchy. She wrote and produced the action film "The Mother" for Netflix.

The "Tomb Raider" sequel marks her feature directorial debut, according to Deadline. The movie is based on the Sony PlayStation game that debuted in 1996 which chronicles the adventures of Lara Croft. Angelina Jolie previously played the character in two films.

Green confirmed her involvement in the Warner Bros. film in a tweet. She also teased some possible storylines for the sequel through a series of emojis.

"My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it's a tie between Rise & Shadow. ...*whispers* Who's as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? #TombRaider," she wrote.

My fav from classic era is Legend & from survival era it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m thinking something like:



*whispers* Who's as excited as I am for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? ???? #TombRaider

Fans immediately sent their congratulations and support following news that Green is set to direct the "Tomb Raider" sequel. One fan wrote, "Welcome to the Tomb Raider family! We're so excited to have you," and another tweeted, "Aaaaaaah welcome to the family!!!!! I just know that the new movie will be epic and all of those games are awesome, can't wait to see some mythology stuff and bang bang Collision symbol congrats!!!!!"

"Pls pls I only ask for one thing. The fans we have been baring daddy issues since 2006, on every single game, and we want something fresh, something sassy. We just need an empowered woman following her own instinct and desires," another user commented.

Green is set to team up with Alicia Vikander, who reprises her role as Lara Croft in the "Tomb Raider" sequel. Vikander portrayed the lead in the first film released in 2018 under the direction of Roar Uthaug. The movie grossed just below $275 million globally. Graham King via his GK Films banner and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company is producing the sequel.