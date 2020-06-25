Aimee Garcia is giving Lucifans something to look forward to when Dennis Haysbert appears as God in "Lucifer" Season 5, where he will do some magic.

The actress took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with Haysbert taken on the "Lucifer" set. She captioned it with a hint at what the actor's appearance as God could mean for the show's theme.

"The REAL light this season is God himself ... Mr.@DennisHaysbert! Can't wait for you guys to see him do his MAGIC!!," Garcia wrote alongside the hashtags #LuciferSeason 5 and #Aug21.

The words "real" and "magic" are all in capital letters and Lucifans believe they could hint at an ethereal moment in "Lucifer" Season 5. Perhaps fans will see some celestial manifestations that they have not yet seen in the past seasons. Suffice to say, viewers have yet to see some heavenly magic and the addition of God in "Lucifer" Season 5 may make this happen.

"Is that a spoiler???@NetflixIndia please stop her...," one fan commented on Garcia's tweet. Another wrote, "Umm, spoiler alert?"

Haysbert said his role as God in "Lucifer" Season 5 "is going to be very interesting." The "24" alum shared what fans can expect from his character in a past interview, and said that "people are going to see God in a different light because everyone sees God in their own religion."

"When you think about it, what is God's religion? He's not Christian, Buddhist or Muslim, He's God. He's light and love, He made us all in His image," he said. "Does He have emotion, does He love, is He jealous, does He have pain? When He looks down on us right now what does He feel about it? He's given us free will," the actor added.

Haysbert, who serves as the narrator for the TBN show "The State of Faith," will appear as God throughout the upcoming season. It is not known when he will make his debut, and it is very likely that he is in Episode 9 titled "Family Dinner."

"Lucifer" Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 21. It is not the final season as the streaming giant recently renewed it for the sixth and final season.