Joe Henderson talks about exploring Lucifer and Constantine's history together in a spinoff and reveals who wrote Tom Ellis' line in "Crisis On Infinite Earths.

Ellis' cameo in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" certainly had fans asking questions about Lucifer and John Constantine's relationship. In the cameo, the Devil shared a brief conversation with the Hellblazer and clearly, there is history there. Fans want answers after Lucifer mentioned that he owes Constantine a favor for what he did to Maze in the past.

Talking about Lucifer and Constantine's exchange in the Arrowverse crossover event, Henderson shared that he has his theories. He then jokingly said that it is something that needs to be explored in a spinoff.

"I have theories [about Lucifer and Constantine's past relationship] and we should explore it in the spin-off," Henderson told Entertainment Weekly as he and "Lucifer" co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich laugh.

However, he did admit that he had no hand in writing Ellis' dialogue in his cameo in "Crisis On Infinite Earths." He gave credit to "Flash" writer and "Lucifer" fan Lauren Certo who hyped up fans' interest over the Devil and Constantine's relationship with that Maze line.

"...I thought they did such a wonderful job of capturing the voice, knowing how to write Lucifer, because Lauren Certo, [who] watches the show [and] is a fan of it, wrote our Lucifer, which was lovely," Henderson told the publication.

The "Lucifer" co-creator and writer shared that they only added two things to Ellis' cameo appearance in "Crisis On Infinite Earths." He pitched the flirt joke in which the Welsh actor surprised David Ramsey, who plays Diggle. Sadly, the scene did not capture Diggle's "great reaction." Then the "Constantyne" bit was from when Ellis overheard about the debate from one of the "Lucifer" writers.

Henderson revealed that it has been his wish to see a Lucifer-Arrowverse crossover event happen. He called DC's executive and pitched his character and called it the "coolest thing" to see his wish finally granted.

Ellis filmed his part for "Crisis On Infinite Earths" in Canada but he got the offer to cameo before filming for "Lucifer" Season 5 began. He kept his appearance in the show a secret for over three months.