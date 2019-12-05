Aimee Garcia teases how Ella Lopez would react if she ever finds out in "Lucifer" Season 5 that the man she believes to be a down-on-his-luck actor is actually the devil.

The 40-year old took a break from filming to answer some questions about her character's story arc in the fifth and final season of the Netflix series. When asked how Ella would react once she finds out that Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is actually the devil, Garcia said that Ella would take it positively because of her rooted faith in Christianity.

"Because she's such a woman of faith and if you believe in God, you have to believe in the Devil, and if you believe in good, you have to believe in evil," Garcia told ET correspondent Katie Krause, who dropped by the set during the filming of "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4.

The actress added that Ella would give Lucifer a hug and ask him a lot of questions over beer. She said that finding out about Chloe's partner being the devil would not derail Ella's faith as it did in the past. She likened her character to a "real-life angel" who is "not judgemental" and "gives people the benefit of the doubt."

"...She sees the best in people and I think in the same way she would be consistent like that, even with the Devil, because as we've heard her say before, the Devil is a fallen angel. And she specifically said, 'If you were ever an angel, even a fallen angel, it means you can't possibly be all bad," Garcia added.

The former "Dexter" actress shared that she does not want to lose Ella and Lucifer's "little sister-older brother dynamic" even after she finds out the truth. She also loves it that there is no sexual tension between the two.

Ella is not the only one oblivious of Lucifer's real identity. Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and Trixie (Scarlet Estevez), his daughter with Chloe Decker (Lauren German), still do not know that he is the devil. Whether they find out the truth about the "really sensitive guy" in "Lucifer" Season 5 remains to be seen.