Aimee Garcia says it is sad having to say goodbye to the cast and crew of the Netflix show after "Lucifer" Season 5 because they have become close as a family.

The actress reflected on the fact that the show is ending in an interview with ET, where she revealed how the series brought her close to the cast. She said anyone on social media knows that they "are a close family" so having to say goodbye to everyone would be "bittersweet."

She also marvelled at how amazing the fans were, who helped bring the show back after they petitioned for Netflix to renew "Lucifer" for Season 5. She said Lucifans made the show more than just an "underdog story."

"We were a crime-solving show that got canceled and then 8.5 million people around the world championed to bring it back...To from being a total underdog -- anyone who's anyone has felt like an underdog," Garcia said, adding that the fans' loyalties toward the show reflected what "Lucifer" is truly about.

"Everyone has felt like the odd man out, invisible, not seen and even though our show is ironically about the Devil, it's really about love," the former "Dexter" actress explained.

Garcia, who plays CSI Ella Lopez in the show, said that behind the crime-solving stories, "Lucifer" "is really about love" and it also shows the universal concept of what it means to be family. One that has daddy or other family issues.

Despite Netflix pulling the plug on the series, the actress said she is thankful that the network allowed them one more season to close the story. She promised viewers that "Lucifer" Season 5 is going to be the "best one yet."

Garcia said the ending will have fans crying and laughing at the same time. She warned that it is going to be emotional. She added that it is going to be especially emotional for the hopeless romantics because ultimately the series tells a story about love.

"Lucifer" Season 5 will go "out with a bang" and it is going to rip people's hearts out and make them laugh and have fun at the same time.