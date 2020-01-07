"Lucifer" Season 5 is finally revealing God after much anticipation from fans. Actor Dennis Haysbert, along with the showrunners of the Netflix series, confirmed this on social media.

The possibility of God appearing in the show was first teased in Season 2, Episode 16, aptly called "God Johnson." Earl Johnson, an oil magnate, started calling himself God and his wife placed him in a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) almost believed him to be his father until nearing the end of the episode, when he realised the belt buckle that Earl picked up at a gift shop and wore made him think of himself as a divine being. When it was removed, he had no memory of his time as God.

Since then, fans have asked the showrunners about the possibility of God appearing in the show. They confirmed his presence on Twitter and in an interview. It appears that God will be a major character in "Lucifer" Season 5.

"We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer," "Lucifer" co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly about Haysbert's casting.

You guys!!!! SO EXCITED about this!! — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) January 6, 2020

He added that it was D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenadiel in "Lucifer," who pitched the idea of casting Haysbert as God. They have worked together in "24," where they played as brothers David and Wayne Palmer, so it would be a reunion of sorts for the two actors.

"D.B. had actually come up to us and said, 'Have you thought about Dennis?' We were like, 'Do you think he'd actually do it?' And he's like, 'Well, I've already talked to him and sort of brought it up.' And so we just went straight on at him," Henderson shared.

Keeping this a secret for the past two months has been fucking killing me.



Dennis Haysbert is playing GOD. — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) January 6, 2020

As for Haysbert, he is looking forward to working with Woodside again in "Lucifer" Season 5. He noted with a laugh how he went from a brother to a father and becoming a celestial instead of presidents (their role in "24").

The actor revealed that he said yes to the role of God in "Lucifer" Season 5 because of Woodside. He has grown fond of the actor and has formed a connection with him because of their work on "24."

"We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you're going to have a kind of camaraderie," Haysbert told the publication.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Lucifer" Season 5. There is no update yet on when Haysbert will make his debut appearance on the show.