Joe Henderson, co-showrunner of the Netflix series, says that "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 9 turned him into a crybaby during the table read.

The creator took to Twitter to tease what could be a tear-jerking episode in the final season. He said he was an emotional mess during the table read for Episode 9, and that he "cried multiple times" during the table read.

"This episode is very personal to me, and just... wow. Grateful," Henderson tweeted.

Just finished the table read for episode 509 of #Lucifer. I am so lucky to work with these incredible actors. I cried multiple times during the read and... well, I am right now thinking about it. This episode is very personal to me, and just... wow. Grateful.

Tom Ellis, who reprises his role as Lucifer Morningstar in "Lucifer" Season 5, replied to Henderson's tweet. He called Episode 9 "truly great and unique" and shared that he cannot wait for people to see it.

It is a truly great and unique episode that I can not wait for people to see. You should be so proud my friend.

Just hearing about how emotional Episode 9 is going to be hyped up Lucifans' excitement to see the show back on Netflix. One fan said that if it made Henderson cry, then surely it is going to make viewers feel the same way.

"WOW. It sounds so powerful. I can't wait to see it! if it's making you cry, I'm sure I'll be a sobbing mess.... Thank you for this wonderful show. We are all grateful right along with you! THANK YOU!" the fan wrote.

If you were crying @Henderson_Joe, what will happen to us then?! A breakdown:

"Wow, if you are crying imagine what it's going to do to us... Thank you for always pouring your heart into this incredible show. I just wish it could go on longer," commented another Lucifan.

Writers for the Netflix series declined to reveal any clues for the Episode 9 title. They said the title itself is "spoilery." However, they shared a tease that had fans worrying about the Devil's fate. The writers shared the episode board where it showed the phrase "Trixie killed l."

HAPPY (almost) THANKSGIVING EVERYONE! xoxo

Fans guessed the last letter is an "L" and that it stands for Lucifer. This brought several title suggestions including "Trixie killer Lucifer," "Trixie killed Lucifer's mojo," and so on.

Usually, episode titles in the series are part of character dialogues and not necessarily something that happens in the episode. One fan guessed that Trixie says this phrase in "Lucifer" Season 5, Episode 9 during game night with Lucifer and her mom, Chloe. She could potentially say the line when she beats the Devil over board games.