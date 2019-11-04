Fans have long since wondered why Chloe Decker makes Lucifer Morningstar vulnerable and the theory going around is that she is secretly an angel. Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said fans will have to wait for "Lucifer" Season 5 to find out.

One of the questions the creators entertained during a previous Q&A for "Lucifer" Season 5 posted on Instagram was the identity of Chloe (Lauren German). Ever since Season 1 when the devil realised that he bleeds, or becomes mortal when he is near the detective, fans have shared various theories about this mystery including the possibility that she is an angel.

Modrovich may have hinted at the possibility that Chloe is indeed a celestial being. In the "Lucifer" Season 5 Q&A facilitated by Modrovich, Henderson, and Tom Ellis, a fan asked if Chloe is secretly an angel. Modrovich replied that they will explore this in Season 5.

A follow-up question tied up with the angel theory well, and it involves Chloe trying to rescue Lucifer from Hell back to earth. Fans may remember that in the Season 3 finale, Lucifer left Chloe to rule over hell again. He left the detective uncertain of their future together even after she confessed that she loves him.

Ellis replied and joked that it is a "ridiculous" question and asked "how on earth" will Chloe rescue Lucifer from hell. Then, Modrovich chimed in and said, "unless she was an angel." Interestingly, the creators teased that the devil will see a familiar face while in hell in "Lucifer" Season 5.

The previous seasons have revealed that Chloe was a miracle baby. She was given by God to a couple who could not bear a child. God sent Amenadiel to bless them with the child who grew up to be Chloe. One fan argued that being a miracle child does not automatically make Chloe an angel though, especially since she is missing the obvious characteristic to be labeled as such. She has no wings and no scars where the wings should be, just like with Lucifer.

Angel or not, Modrovich said that "Lucifer" Season 5 will reveal "what happens when Chloe finds out that she's a gift from God." There are only a few people who know about this including Lucifer, Maze, Amenadiel, Mum, and Chloe's own mother.