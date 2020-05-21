Lucifans are in for a longer wait and more disappointment as it appears "Lucifer" Season 5 may not be coming in June 2020 after all.

The show is not coming back any time soon based on the list of shows and movies coming to Netflix next month. The streaming giant recently released the full list and "Lucifer" is sadly not there.

This news obviously upset fans who have been waiting for any positive update about the show's return to TV. Fans initially expected "Lucifer" Season 5 to come out in May but this did not happen. Lesley-Ann Brandt, who reprises her role as the demoness Mazikeen, hinted at a June release in a previous interview. But that is apparently not the case.

"I had hopes for #LuciferSeason5 news this week. Now we did get news... But the wrong kind of news," one fan commented on a tweet from Netflix Life about the show's release.

Meanwhile, others continued to ask when the series is coming back with one fan directing the question at Netflix on a tweet, "Ayo @netflix what's going on with #LuciferSeason5 ? When is it coming out?"

There may still be some good news though, if co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich's recent tweet is anything to go by.

"I hope I don't get in trouble saying... the premiere date is coming SOON!!! Like... soon soon," Modrovich tweeted to which a fan replied, "We need all the prayers for S5 we can get!"

How "soon" remains the question. The showrunners have been tight-lipped about the release date. They have not even given a hint on the month. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson attributed the delay of the release to "post-production hiccups" given that Netflix cancelled production amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likewise, writer and executive producer Chris Rafferty said they cannot say when "Lucifer" Season 5 will come out until Netflix announces first. He and Modrovich assured though that the new season will be huge. Each episode will be nearly an hour long, which should be enough to compensate for the long wait.

To all the #Lucifer fans who keep asking when S5 will come out â€” we don't know. And can't say until Netflix is ready to announce. But thanks to Ildy, I can at least share that #LuciferSeason5 will be HUGE. Every ep between 50-60 minutes ðŸ˜ˆ #nouseinasking #patiencewillberewarded https://t.co/wRLI0aRWKT — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) May 13, 2020

"Lucifer" Season 5 may or may not be the final season for the series. Rumours have it that Netflix has agreed to a renewal with the showrunners and the cast is already on board to appear in Season 6.