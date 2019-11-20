Tom Ellis and Lauren German teased at an upcoming Deckerstar wedding in "Lucifer" Season 5. The actors shared their respective ideas on how Lucifer and Chloe Decker will dress for the scene.

Ellis, who plays the titular character, declined to confirm if the devil will tie the knot in the final season, but said that he is open to the possibility. He merely replied "we'll see" when asked if Lucifer, "the eternal bachelor," could get married "in the presence of God."

"Well, if it's the right person, like it has been in my actual life. But yeah, who knows?" Ellis told ET correspondent Katie Krause, during a set visit to interview the cast of the Netflix series.

German, who plays Chloe Decker, said that if Lucifer would pop the question then Chloe would obviously say yes. She called the detective's likely answer to be an "immediate yes."

"No matter what she pretends she doesn't want, immediate yes!... She is madly in love with him. I mean, Chloe is just madly in love with Lucifer, no doubt," German said.

She wondered though, where the wedding will take place. If it does happen in "Lucifer" Season 5, then she has some ideas on what her character will be wearing as her bridal gown.

"I would say black dress, tons of fire, like in Hell, and maybe a very heavy classical piece. Maybe Wagner or, you know, some awful acid metal, death metal!" German offered jokingly.

Meanwhile, Ellis preferred the traditional white gown for Chloe's wedding dress. For the devil, he picked a classic 1940s-inspired tuxedo much like the one he wears in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 4, which is a musical noir episode shot in black-and-white.

As for the bridal march, the Welsh actor opted for the upbeat "Walking on Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves, which German playfully described as "oddly depressingly upbeat with the bouquet." She joked that Chloe would cry but she would also ask for an immediate divorce.

All kidding aside, both Ellis and German hope for the best for Chloe and the Devil in "Lucifer" Season 5. They want what the fans want and that is to see the duo have their happy ending.