Lucifans are in for another heartbreaking moment as Lesley-Ann Brandt recently revealed that she and Scarlett Estevez will share a tear-jerking scene in "Lucifer" Season 5.

Maze (Brandt) and Trixie (Estevez) shared a special bond even way before the demoness moved in with Trixie's mum, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), as her housemate. The young girl became Maze's first-ever human friend followed by Dr. Linda (Rachel Harris). Their friendship only strengthened after Maze showed her real demon face to Trixie during a trick or treat outing.

However, at some point in Season 3, Episode 18, they momentarily drifted apart when Maze went through some kind of identity crisis. Trixie overheard Maze talk bad about her during an argument with Dan (Kevin Alejandro) and she felt betrayed and hurt. This scene was particularly painful to watch for fans who have grown to love and follow the pair's bond.

One fan shared her sentiments on this scene on Twitter and tagged Brandt, to which the actress responded.

"@LesleyAnnBrandt this scene gutted me. I felt for both you and Trixie," the fan captioned a screencap of the said scene, to which Brandt replied, "Ouf. Making @ScarMestevez cry was the worst. I ran over and hugged her and told her I loved her after every take."

Maze eventually patched things up with Trixie at the start of Season 4. But this may not be the only heartbreaking scene between the friends. Brandt teased at an even more emotional moment happening in "Lucifer" Season 5, and one that made her cry uncontrollably. She told Lucifans that they are really in for one "crazy season."

"There's a scene in season 5 with @ScarMestevez. My god. There's this moment between Maze and her. I cried uncontrollably in between takes. And during the scene, I fought so hard not to cry. You guys are really in a crazy season," Brandt shared.

The actress' tease had fans all thinking bad thoughts with some pointing out that this emotional scene could happen in "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 14. The cast had praised Estevez for an amazing performance during filming. Likewise, rumours have it that the episode will feature a funeral.