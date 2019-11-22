Lauren German says "Lucifer" Season 5 opens with Chloe Decker trying to drown her heartache with alcohol. She says it has been six months since she has seen Lucifer.

The actress revealed that the new and final season opens with a time jump. It has been six months since the Season 4 finale, which saw Chloe finally admit to herself and to Lucifer that she loves him. He responded by telling her that she has always been his first love. However, it was bittersweet because Lucifer left her and went back to hell to ensure that no otherworldly chaos will happen on earth again.

In the six months that have passed, the detective is still heartbroken and uncertain if she will ever see Lucifer (Tom Ellis) again. So she tries to drown out her feelings with booze and partying.

"She's trying to drink her sorrows away and do her job and pound the booze to forget with Maze -- and that is where season five picks up," German told ET, adding that "Chloe is heartbroken but she's trying to almost play it cool more or less with Maze."

The detective is heartbroken but does not know how to show it. So, she resorts to "drinking a lot" and dancing with Maze. German added that the detective is not optimistic that Lucifer will return from Hell anytime soon. She is not even sure if he is even coming back to earth at all.

It did seem like it would be a long time before Lucifer returns to earth, given how Season 4 ended. He did not sound certain when Chloe asked him when he would come back.

However, Ellis teased that fans will know early in "Lucifer" Season 5 if the Devil returns to earth. He said that viewers will "find out a lot of stuff in the first episode" about what the Devil's intentions are. German echoed and said that it does not take too long to see Lucifer back on the human realm again.

The good news though, is that "Lucifer" Season 5 will give Chloe and the Devil a happy ending. Now Lucifans will just have to wait and see when the lovers will reunite when the show returns to Netflix.