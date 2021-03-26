D.B. Woodside teases what happens next when "Lucifer" season 5B opens after God arrived on earth in the midseason finale.

"Chaos," was how the actor, who reprises his role as the angel Amenadiel, described the opening sequence in the Netflix show. He said with God around, there is bound to be "lots of chaos."

He did not exactly specify the extent of this chaos, how it happens, or who is involved. But he hinted that it has something to do with all three brothers having to face the wrath of their father. After all, God witnessed the fight that transpired in the Los Angeles Police Department in the midseason finale.

all this wing action tho ? https://t.co/lnGcXr1Tap — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) August 24, 2020

To recap, the first half of "Lucifer" season 5 ended with Amenadiel, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), his twin brother Michael (also played by Ellis), and the demoness Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt) embroiled in a bloody fight at the precinct. The only thing that stopped them from totally killing each other was God's (Dennis Haysbert) surprise visit. He arrived at the station in all his shining glory as he called out "That's enough!" Then he said, "Children, I hate it when you fight" when he got everyone's attention.

Fans all over the internet are asking when Part 2 of “Lucifer” Season 5 premieres! All I can say is … all shall be revealed soon. Stay tuned to my Social Media pages for release info! pic.twitter.com/x6dXSZlDcj — Dennis Haysbert (@DennisHaysbert) March 25, 2021

Woodside, in an interview with TV Line, said "Lucifer" season 5B picks up "literally two seconds" from the midseason finale. This means they could still be at the police station trying to determine what made God visit earth.

"When God (played by Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," he teased and added that in the second half of the season, Amenadiel "is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers."

"As the oldest, he's really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!" he explained.

Woodside did not share any more details on God's storyline in "Lucifer" season 5B. But God's appearance on earth can only make or break the family, especially when the midseason opens with a tense family dinner. Lucifans will eventually find out what happens when God sticks around longer as Haysbert confirmed that he has recurring appearances in the show and not just a one-time deal.