Kevin Alejandro expressed his gratitude to the fans who saved the show and says it is bittersweet to have to say goodbye after "Lucifer" Season 5.

The actor paid tribute to the fans ahead of the show's return to Netflix and acknowledged that without them, the show would have ended a long time ago. The loyal followers were at the heart of the series' comeback after Fox cancelled it after Season 3. They played a major role in Netflix picking it up for Season 4 and renewing it for Season 5.

"Our fans are the only reason our show works. It's incredible to see the different ways people connect to our stories," Alejandro, who plays Detective Dan Espinoza, told Digital Spy.

The actor shared his awe at the warm reception the fans have given to the show. He noted that even though "Lucifer" is "based on heightened situations, its core is very human." It deals with "genuine emotional battles which anyone can relate to."

"It's very touching to witness the warm embrace our fans throw around our show, and we are honoured to have such a strong connection with them," Alejandro continued, adding "Thank you #Lucifans for taking this journey with us!"

The actor could not be more thankful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the show since Season 1. He called himself fortunate to have landed on a show that he loves, where he was able to build meaningful relationships and share enjoyable moments with his fellow cast members.

That is why he said it is "bittersweet" to have to say goodbye after "Lucifer" Season 5. Alejandro admitted that it is "difficult sometimes to realise our inevitable end is near."

Regardless, he feels blessed to have the opportunity to end the series with a bang. Alejandro said they made sure to give "Lucifer" Season 5 the finale that fans all hope for. The 43-year-old "Southland" actor assured fans that the final season will show the ending that they fought to see.

Netflix divided the 16-episode "Lucifer" Season 5 into two halves. The first eight episodes are expected to come out in 2020.