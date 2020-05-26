Lauren German entertained fans' questions about "Lucifer" Season 5 including if her character, Chloe Decker, curses in the new season.

The actress took to Twitter for a quick Q&A with Lucifans and teased at an intriguing scene when a fan asked if Chloe ever curses in Season 5, to which German said she does not. The detective has always been strait-laced since her debut in Season 1. She has never uttered a single curse word and this remains the case in the instalment. There will be some cursing from the other characters though.

"I don't believe that Chloe swears in season five. There may be a few curse words from other characters (oh my!)," German replied.

Her tweet had fans intrigued about who among the other cast members in "Lucifer" Season 5 will be cursing. One obvious answer though would be Lucifer Morningstar himself (Tom Ellis), who has always been outspoken since Season 1.

"Haha, can't wait to see which characters swear and what they gonna say and to see you swearing on the bloopers reels," another fan commented. Another wrote, "She's swore less and less since season one still the best character though #Luciferseason5."

I donâ€™t believe that Chloe swears in S5. There may be a few curse words from other characters (oh my!) I do all my filthy awful offensive dirty vile tawdry unacceptable real life cursing off camera https://t.co/1JZ0HLDRbH — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) May 25, 2020

Meanwhile, another Lucifan asked when "Lucifer" Season 5 will premiere on Netflix. German admitted that like with the rest of the cast and the showrunners, she does not know when the show will return.

"I wish I could tell you all that are kindly and eagerly asking: I/we/they have no idea what the release date is for #lucifer S5. All I know is S5 is being broken into two parts - like two seasons," German replied adding, "An announcement will be made at some point. Thank you."

The actress also thanked another fan who reminded others to stop asking when "Lucifer" Season 5 will be released. She said everyone will know when the instalment will air "the minute we all know."

Thatâ€™s thoughtful thank you. We are beyond lucky to have such amazing fans that care. For sure, all of you will know the minute we all know. Signing off. Love and gratitude to you all â¤ï¸ https://t.co/obMj1OOmRi — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) May 25, 2020

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for "Lucifer" Season 5. The show is not on the streaming giant's list of shows and movies coming in June. Perhaps it arrives in July. Fans will eventually know according to co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich, who recently said that the premiere date is coming "soon."