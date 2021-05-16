Luis Suarez is feeling completely vindicated now that his new club, Atletico Madrid, is on the verge of winning the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander title. They are two points ahead of closest contenders Real Madrid CF with only two matches remaining. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is trailing by four points and has a small chance of taking the title.

It may be remembered that Suarez was unceremoniously shown the door out of the Camp Nou last summer, amid criticism that he is no longer able to compete at the top level. However, his first season with Atletico Madrid has proven otherwise.

The 34-year-old has scored 19 league goals so far this season, and has been an integral part of Atletico's strong campaign. He has spoken up about his emotional Barcelona exit and how he saw it as a challenge.

Read more Zidane tells Real Madrid players that he is leaving: report

In an interview with Club del Deportista, he appeared to mock the Barcelona decision makers who made the call to let him go. "Last year I received criticism and it was said I was no longer able to compete for big things, or that at Barcelona I could not compete at a high level," he said.

He explained that he made it his mission to prove himself with his performances with his current club. "It makes you want to continue showing that you are among the elite of football when arriving at Atletico, [and show] that there is a reason why I have been the kind of player that I have for so many years," he added.

The Uruguayan also said that he has no regrets and that he continues to play with enthusiasm despite looking absolutely dejected as he announced his departure from the Catalan giants last year.

Now, he is only thinking about his new club and pleasing their fans. The situation with the pandemic has not allowed him to experience the warm welcome from the Atletico Madrid fan base just yet.

"The warmth of the crowd is something I very much miss: the atmosphere, playing at a full stadium and at home, because I have suffered without," he said.

He remains hopeful that he and his family can experience the jubilation especially when he scores in front of a pulsating Wanda Metropolitano that is full of supporters.

"No, I can't imagine it. Let's hope the moment comes, and it would be incredible, because I know that the Atletico fans are very grateful for the effort that has been made," he said.