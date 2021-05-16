Real Madrid is at risk of finishing the season without a single title. This has put head coach Zinedine Zidane under a lot of pressure, and it has been reported that he already told the Real Madrid first-team players that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.

There are only two matches remaining in the La Liga Santander season, and Real Madrid is still trailing two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid. According to Spanish publication Marca, Zidane spoke to the squad last weekend shortly after they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Premier League side Chelsea FC.

Journalist Fernando Burgos revealed the news on "Onda Cero," stating that this meeting took place last Saturday, May 8. After the draw against Sevilla the following day, rumours started to fly about Zidane's fate.

Apparently, Zidane has made the decision after thinking long and hard about it. Just like his previous exit as coach in 2018, he believes that his time is over and it will be best for everyone if he steps aside.

"There are times when you need to be there and times when you have to leave for the good of all," he said in a telling statement ahead of their next match against Athletic Club on Sunday.

When the Frenchman made a surprise exit in 2018, the club was left floundering at the hands of Julen Lopetegui, who also had to deal with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Castilla manager Santiago Solari took over after just five disastrous months, and managed to salvage the season and bring the club to a decent position. However, Solari was not given enough time to show what he can do as Zidane got called back before the end of the 2018-19 season.

Castilla manager and Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez is being pegged as his replacement, but German side Eintracht Frankfurt is reportedly in talks with the Spaniard.