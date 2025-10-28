A 12-year-old boy from Greater Manchester died within 45 minutes of returning from a family holiday after inhaling deodorant fumes, a death linked to a deadly online craze known as chroming.

An inquest heard that Oliver Gorman, a class 7th student from Hyde, was found unresponsive in his bedroom surrounded by empty aerosol cans. Despite being airlifted to Tameside General Hospital, he could not be resuscitated. A post-mortem confirmed butane inhalation as the cause of death.

Coroner Andrew Bridgman concluded that Oliver's death was a 'misadventure', not a suicide. He urged the government to consider age restrictions on aerosol sales and to strengthen warnings about the dangers of solvent abuse.

The Rise of Chroming

Chroming, also known as huffing, involves inhaling chemical vapours from aerosol sprays, solvents, or metallic paints to experience a short-lived high. The term originated in Australia in the early 2000s, but in recent years the practice has resurfaced among younger users through social-media challenges, particularly on TikTok.

The coroner confirmed that chroming appears to have originated as a TikTok trend, though investigators could not determine exactly how Oliver encountered it. His phone remains locked, leaving unanswered questions about his exposure to online content.

A Family's Heartbreak and Warning

Oliver's mother, Clare Gillespie, described her youngest son as a 'sweet boy' who loved animals but found the move to secondary school difficult. She said he sometimes felt low after classmates teased his curly blond hair.

Speaking after the hearing, she urged parents to keep children off TikTok, telling Daily Mail, 'I don't want any mother or father to have to do what I did for my boy that day.'

She has since launched Oliver's Awareness, a campaign encouraging open discussion about bullying and online harm. The family also supports proposals to bar under-18s from TikTok entirely.

The Hidden Dangers of Inhalant Abuse

Experts warn that inhaling butane, propane, or other volatile chemicals can cause instant cardiac arrest, even in first-time users, a phenomenon known as sudden sniffing death syndrome.

'Most of these products are easy to find in homes and cheap to buy in stores,' Dr Betty Choi told CNN. '(Chroming) can become addictive when it's done over and over again.'

Other risks include severe brain and liver damage, respiratory failure, and long-term neurological impairment. Because deodorants and household sprays are so common, parents often underestimate the danger.

How Parents Can Protect Their Children

Specialists recommend a combination of education, supervision, and open communication to prevent tragedies like Oliver's.

Talk early and often: Explain the real-world dangers of inhalant use.

Store products safely: Keep aerosols, glues, and solvents out of easy reach.

Watch for warning signs: Chemical smells, paint on hands or clothing, and sudden mood swings can all be indicators.

Promote digital literacy: Discuss online trends and encourage children to tell an adult if they see harmful content.

If inhalant abuse is suspected, parents should seek immediate medical help and contact local addiction or child mental health services for ongoing support.

While platforms insist they remove dangerous material, critics argue that algorithms still push risk-taking behaviour to impressionable audiences. For Oliver's family, reform cannot come soon enough.