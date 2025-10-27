The ongoing sweet relationship between actress Sydney Sweeney and music producer Scooter Braun is being criticised, sources claimed. An insider told RadarOnline that her friends believe that the 28-year-old actress is not in good hands with the notorious music producer.

However, it seems like she would rather ignore the pleas of her friends than leave Braun.

'Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled-out guy. But friends say he's a wolf in sheep's clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that,' the source mentioned, adding that her friends believed that she deserved better.

'Sydney has every right to see who she wants, and no one wants to deprive her of that, but this has all the earmarks of a disaster in the making. People think she's making a huge mistake even associating with him,' the insider added.

How did the Relationship Start?

Sweeney and the 44-year-old music producer became the latest Hollywood's most unlikely couple.

She allegedly turned down the date proposals of several celebrity A-listers, including Orlando Bloom, Ben Affleck, and footballer Tom Brady.

But she started hanging out with Braun, known for his bitter feud with Taylor Swift.

The pair was first spotted in Venice last June, but fans are still not ready to see her with him.

'They are dating and it has become more serious. Still not putting a label on it, but Sydney has been having a lot of fun with Scooter,' a source exclusively told Us Weekly. 'It has been low-pressure for both of them and has been a different relationship for Sydney. Scooter has introduced her to new perspectives, especially when it comes to business.'

The source also mentions that Braun enjoys Sweeney's light and funny personality. On the other hand, Sweeney has been enjoying everything that she experiences with the music producer.

'Sydney has been soaking up the knowledge he brings from working across so many different sectors and industries, and she truly admires the level of experience and insight he has. Beyond the business side, she respects his drive and ambition, which has inspired her in her own life,' the source shared.

Taking the Relationship to the Next Level

Other reports claimed that Sweeney is now planning to level up her relationship with Braun even if they are just seeing each other for three months.

Insiders revealed that the couple were acting like 'teenage lovers' who are always in contact with each other.

'When they aren't together, they are always on the phone, on FaceTime, and messaging each other all the time,' someone close to the couple said.

Another one added, 'They are also planning on moving in together in the next couple of months.'

The sources also mentioned that they will not be surprised to see the couple move in together before the end of the year or by early next year.

Sweeney and Braun have yet to confirm the moving in rumours.