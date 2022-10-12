With the popularity of Apple products these days, it's understandable that the MacBook Pro 2022 is one of the most highly-anticipated products this year. While recent reports suggest that the laptop will hit the markets this month, it might not get the high-profile treatment it did in the past and won't have a signature launch event.

According to Mark Gurman, it might not be necessary for Apple to hold a high-profile launch event to launch the 2022 MacBook laptops. "None of these new products is a major departure for Apple. They'll get some improved specifications and a chip that was already announced at a formal event in June at WWDC 2022," Gurman said, according to Forbes. "That has me thinking: Does Apple really have enough here to make it worth pulling together another highly polished launch event?"

The Forbes article pointed out that the Macbook Pro lineup might not be that important to Apple's bottom line. Sure, it symbolizes what Apple products are capable of, but it is not that important in terms of sales.

"While this ridiculously powerful desktop will have relatively small sales compared to the consumer hardware, it is a totemic product. It's the top of the range; it is the ultimate expression of what the Mac platform can offer," Forbes wrote.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are expected to introduce improvements in terms of performance, storage, and memory. However, it will likely introduce only minimal changes in terms of hardware features.

According to Forbes, the general message about the new MacBook Pro laptops is that "it's a little bit better." But it might not be enough of a "wow" to justify a full launch.

"For the last two years, Apple has given the Mac platform more prominence in its marketing and messaging," Forbes concluded. "Now the move from Intel to ARM is complete, now that the product line can settle down again, now all the promises around minimizing disruption have been made, the Mac platform can go back to its role supporting the iPhone and iPad."