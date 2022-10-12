Most of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have already been revealed. Also, we have an idea of the upcoming smartphone's design, thanks to some official-looking leaked renders.

However, the rumour mill is still in full swing. As a result, more vital pieces of information regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's successor continue to pop up on the internet.

In a new development, a leaker has shared hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's battery. The leaked image indicates Samsung has bagged certification for the handset's 5,000 mAh battery in India.

The hands-on images of the smartphone's battery have been shared by noted leaker Ice Universe. For those unaware, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will launch in multiple regions, including India, next year.

Ice Universe recently disavowed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design shared by noted tipster OnLeaks. The leaked image appears to originate from FCC, 3C, or another regulatory body.

Regrettably, Ice Universe did not reveal how he got his hands on the photo. A report by GSM Arena points out that capacity details and other key information are missing from the leaked battery photo.

So, Samsung's logo and other details are probably located on the other side of the battery. Nevertheless, the image showcases the regulatory code R-41130397 for distribution in India.

To recall, the battery powering up the Galaxy S22 Ultra has the regulatory code R-41152579 from the Indian BIS certification website. Moreover, the new battery seems to bear a striking resemblance to the battery of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery unit. The Samsung S23 Ultra could support 25W wireless and 45W wired charging like its precursor. Aside from this, the new Ultra model is tipped to adopt an all-new rear design.

The camera module and side edges have now been separated. The rear panel does not feature a dedicated camera module. Instead, it houses camera holes. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will retain its predecessor's dimensions and display size as well.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones will reportedly pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. However, some regions could get Exynos 2230/2300 5G-backed Galaxy S23 variants.