Apple was expected to take the wraps off its new iPad models at the Far Out 2022 event. However, the American tech giant did not unveil its latest tablets at the event for whatever reason.

However, a new report has emerged stating the 10th-generation iPad, and new iPad Pro models will break cover later this month. Moreover, Apple will reportedly launch the new products without much fanfare.

So, it is safe to assume Apple will not host a launch event in October. Instead, the Cupertino-based company will announce the new tablets via a press release.

In other words, the new iPad Pro models and 10th-generation iPad will not get a full-fledged launch event. Now, the new Apple iPad tablet's possible launch date has surfaced online despite the lack of official confirmation.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple will not release iPadOS 16. The analyst believes the company will roll out iPadOS 16.1, instead. The new software update is likely to release on October 24.

In the meantime, Apple is sparing no effort to get rid of any bugs and issues on the upcoming iPads. Gurman further claims Apple will unveil a myriad of new products alongside iPadOS 16.

In fact, he suggests three new iPads could break cover later this month. To recap, Apple usually launches new products during the week of its earnings calls in October. Gurman suggests this year won't be any different.

Apple is gearing up to release its earnings report on October 27. However, the company is still mum on its plan to launch new products later this month.

Past leaks have showcased a radically overhauled 10th-generation iPad. Moreover, some official-looking Apple iPad CAD renders surfaced online not long ago.

The leaked CAD renders gave us a glimpse into the design changes of the upcoming tablet. The budget iPad appears to house a single camera sensor along with an LED flash on the back. The device houses a pill-shaped camera module.

Furthermore, the tab could sport a 10.5-inch LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it might pack an A14 Bionic SoC. Also, the budget iPad will feature a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the downside, the new iPad will reportedly ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. The new iPad Pro models could come with 11-inch and 12.9-inch display options.

The 11-inch model could feature a mini-LED display and use an M2 chip. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models could go official during the event as well. They will probably get the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs.