Some vital information about the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models has surfaced online. For those unaware, the iPhone 15 series will likely go official next year.

Likewise, Apple could take the wraps off its iPhone 16 series models in 2024. Now, a new report suggests the purported iPhone lineup will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon X70 chip under the hood.

Some iPhone 15 and 16 series models will likely get the upcoming Snapdragon X75 modem. In other words, the new iPhones slated to launch in 2023 and 2024 will not come with Apple's own 5G modem.

The word on the street is that Apple is still working on its 5G modem. In the meantime, Qualcomm will reportedly use TSMC's 4nm process to develop the Snapdragon X75 modem.

As a result, the new modem will improve the overall power efficiency of the next iPhones. Earlier reports claim Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm for supplying 5G modems for its new iPhones set to release in 2023.

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu's research note also indicates the iPhone 15 will launch next year with the Qualcomm X70 modem.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 series models that will launch in 2024 will come with a Qualcomm X75 modem. Apple is reportedly developing its own 5G modem to ensure it doesn't have to fully rely on Qualcomm for supplying modems.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that all upcoming Apple iPhones would pack 5G modem chips from Qualcomm. To recap, the Snapdragon X70 modem was announced in February.

The Snapdragon X70 offers up to 10 Gbps download speed and has AI capabilities. Some reports claim Apple's 5G modem chipset will be ready by 2025. Apple could collaborate with TSMC to make its own 5G modem chips for future iPhones.

Apple was originally expected to release its own 5G modem chipset by 2023. However, the development was delayed for whatever reason.

Qualcomm and Apple ended their modem technology patent dispute in 2019. Apple decided to acquire Intel's 5G modem division at the time. The company shelled out a whopping $4 billion to Qualcomm as part of the settlement.