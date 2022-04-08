A 53-year-old civilian woman identified as Iryna Filkina was allegedly killed by Russian soldiers in cold blood while she was near her house in Bucha, Ukraine on March 5.

The woman was identified after her make-up artist Anastasia Subacheva recognised her manicured nails from an image of lifeless hand that went viral on social media.

In the heartbreaking photo, Filkina's bold red manicure with a heart etched on a nail stood out amidst the dirt. The rest of her lifeless body was hidden from view, which is a customary compassionate photography style in such gory events. "When I saw it, I felt physically like my heart started to break," said Subacheva.

And now we know who she was: Iryna Filkina, 52, a heating station operator, whose nails were done by Anastasiia Subacheva, a Gostomel makeup artist who recognized Iryna's manicured hand in death. https://t.co/BNQRxIv048 https://t.co/KTnz7Cdd7a — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) April 7, 2022

A drone footage taken from the street in Bucha where Filkina was killed has also made its way to social media platforms. The footage appears to have captured the moment of Filkina's death. The video shows a woman pushing a black bicycle onto Yablunska Street in Bucha before she is gunned down by Russians.

Filkina has two daughters who manged to flee to safety in Poland after the Russian invasion of Ukraine started in February this year. However, she herself did not go and decided to stay back to help her countrymen.

She had been working at Bucha's Epicenter shopping centre where she was cooking for the Ukrainian military, her daughter told CNN.

One of Filkina's daughters, 26-year-old Olga Shchyruk, has said that she had asked her mother not to use the bike to go home, but she did not pay heed to her pleas.

"I told her that it was unsafe there. Russia occupied the whole village -- they killed people," said Shchyruk. "Olga, don't you know your mom? I can move mountains!" Filkina replied, according to her daughter.

She further said that she found out about her mother's death last month, but was unable to reach out to anyone to confirm the same. "I understand that it wasn't possible [that she survived], because she hadn't been in touch for a month. But a child will always be waiting for her mother," she said.

Her make-up artist Subacheva says that Filkina wished to become a popular make up blogger after having spent thirty years of her life looking after her family. She added that the woman had reached out to her to take make up lessons.

Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, has said that at least 300 civilians have been killed in the town alone, according to a report in CNN.