Police have taken Christian V. Giron into custody for the murder of Jeanette A. Willem, whose dead body was found Wednesday morning in Bergen County, New Jersey USA.

The 24-year-old was charged with murder, possession of a weapon, and hindering his own apprehension in the killing of the 43-year-old victim. He reportedly struck her in the head and left her for dead near the premises of high-end, international bicycle distributor Jamis Bikes.

Authorities were alerted to a call about a body being discovered at the establishment's Northvale headquarters in Ludlow Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement published by NJ.com, "An investigation conducted by detectives from the Northvale Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit revealed that [Giron] murdered [Willem] with a hammer."

She said the "responding officers searched the building to make sure there was no ongoing threat to the community." No other individuals are said to have been involved with the murder of Willem." Details about the case, which Musella labeled as a homicide, remain scant. He said, "additional information will be released at a later time."

Willem was an employee at the bicycle distributor. A statement from the company shared by Bicycle Retailer called her a "longtime and most valued member" of the family. The statement also read, "Jamis Bikes is a small and tight-knit group and Jeanette has been a dedicated member of our team for 20 years. We are devastated." To pay their respects to the deceased, they will reportedly be closing their offices on Nov. 1.

"Please respect the privacy of her friends and family at this time as we grieve the loss of a truly special and beloved mother, wife, daughter, and friend," the company said. But representatives for Jamis Bikes have yet to be reached for comments.

The police have not revealed a motive for the murder and how they came to arrest Giron. It has been revealed that the Harrington Park resident works as a warehouse worker although it is unclear if he is an employee at Jamis Bikes. He remains at the county jail following his arrest on Wednesday, while authorities continue with the investigation.