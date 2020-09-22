The man who viciously assaulted a lone female metro rider in Miami in an unprovoked random attack has been released on a £1,200 bail bond. Andrea Puerta, 29 was left with a concussion, a broken rib and body bruises after she was brutally attacked by Joshua James King on September 4.

The 25-year-old attacker is a father of one, stands 6'2" and weighs 210 pounds. Surveillance footage from the Miami MetroMover in Brickell showed King walking onto the metro car and suddenly launching an attack on Puerta. The footage shows how King threw punches on Puerta's head for more than 20 times and even as she tried to distance herself, King proceeded with unrelenting fists at her.

In a report from WSVN-TV, Puerta was seen pleading with the man to stop. However, this only got her more slaps and punches before King shoved her forcefully across the other side of the car. He then aggressively yanked her back in the other direction and slammed her onto the seats and the pole. He ends the attack with a kick as he knees and throws more blows onto Puerta's head, leaving her unconscious.

Puerta briefly passed out but managed to get off the train and call 911. King had apparently remained on the metro where he was reported to have assaulted two more men later that day.

King was eventually arrested and is now facing three counts of aggravated battery charges. On September 10, he was released on a £1,200 bond, triggering outrage from certain groups. King is set to appear in court on September 25.

Photos of Puerta's injuries show how the attack left her with a badly bruised eye and a swollen jaw.

"I don't know how I am alive."

"There was a moment when he said, 'Sorry' and I looked at him and he punched me and after that, I don't know what happened," she told reporters.

Erika Marquez, a friend of the victim said it's been a difficult few weeks of recovery for Puerta.

"Now she's scared of everything, like taking the Metromover, being by herself," she added.