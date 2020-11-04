Manchester City defeated Olympiakos 3-0 in their UEFA Champions League Group C encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. As it stands, the Sky Blues have won all their three matches so far and are leading the group with nine points. Pep Guardiola would aim to continue his side's dominating form by maintaining their 100% win record in this season's competition.

It was Ferran Torres who scored the opener for the hosts in the 12th minute, thanks to his cool-minded finish. Guardiola's men had to wait for another 70 minutes approximately to net their second of the night. In the 81st minute, Gabriel Jesus, who marked his return to the field from injury, scored with a fine finish.

City's started strong and immediately showed that the night would cause lots of trouble for the Greek champions. But in reality, City could not capitalise quickly on the impressive start that they had initiated. They had to wait for Jesus to intervene.

The 23-year old Brazilian had not played since September 21 because of a knee injury. On Tuesday, he came off the bench and fired home his side's second with just nine minutes remaining in the match. Joao Cancelo, who was the other substitute, added the third goal for the hosts, thanks to his brilliantly curled shot in the 90th minute.

This marked the third time that Manchester City scored three goals in a European encounter over the last three weeks.

In another match, Porto won against Marseille. This means that now City needs only a point to secure their place in the knockouts. If that happens, it would be the eighth consecutive season that the Sky Blues will qualify for the Champions League knockouts.

Some interesting records were registered during Tuesday's Champions League game between City and Olympiakos. Manchester City has now won each of their first three matches in a Champions League campaign for the third time in the last four seasons. They had never achieved such a feat in their six previous seasons in the competition.

Also, according to BBC, Olympiakos became the 48th different team that City has beaten in the European competition. On the other hand, the Greek champions have lost nine consecutive away matches in the Champions League.