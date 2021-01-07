Manchester City will be aiming to extend the residency of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates stadium, as they attempt to win a fourth straight EFL Cup this season. They have won the event for three consecutive seasons since 2018 under Pep Guardiola.

On Wednesday, City booked a spot in the 2020-21 final against Tottenham Hotspur following their 0-2 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The final will be a showdown between old rivals Guardiola and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho. The pair last faced each other in a league cup final ten years ago, when Mourinho's Real Madrid faced Guardiola's FC Barcelona in Spain's Copa del Rey.

Back then, Mourinho came out on top with Real Madrid beating Barcelona 1-0.

This time around, Manchester City will be the favourites going into the final, which is scheduled to take place in April at the Wembley Stadium. City will have the opportunity to equal Liverpool's record of eight EFL Cup trophies.

Tottenham Hotspur reaches Carabao Cup final Read more

Manchester City is playing well, having been unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions. Last night, Phil Foden's free kick was converted into a goal by John Stones from close range. With less than ten minutes to go, Fernandinho doubled the lead as he fired a long range low shot that crept straight into the goal.

It was an interesting match, with three goals disallowed by VAR in the opening 25 minutes. Both sides had a fair share of opportunities in the first half but City was able to take it up a notch after the break. Foden's free kick was like a missile that needed only the slightest touch from Jones to lead it home.

The second goal came in the 83rd minute, when a poor clearance gave Fernandino the opportunity to drive the ball past Henderson.

United is not exactly in bad form right now, considering the fact that they are sitting level with Liverpool at the stop of the Premier League table. However, City was able to dominate the game.

Manchester City will be aiming to with the League Cup for the sixth time in the past eight years.