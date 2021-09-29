A Maryland man has been jailed for brutally thrashing his wife of three years after she FaceTimed him to show herself having sex with another man in a parking lot near a Pennsylvania hotel.

According to the police report, William Atkinson, 34, took help from a friend to drive to the said parking lot at the Best Western in Somerset on September 21 to confront his wife and her lover after receiving a series of such explicit video calls. He found his wife and the man, both of whom are not named in the police report, and started kicking and punching her. He hit her lover as well, who immediately "fled the scene" after that, reports Mail Online.

The police report says that the woman was found in a critical condition and "extremely intoxicated" when they arrived at the scene. She had severe bruising and was bleeding profusely from her face, nose, and mouth. She was "struggling to breathe and crying for help," but uncooperative with the officers.

After Atkinson was arrested for violence, he insisted that he had only hit his wife with an open hand, and not with a closed fist or kicks. However, the police recovered one of his blood-soaked shoes from the scene, and also got a statement from a witness who said he saw Atkinson "actively kicking" the woman in the face.

The person who initially called 911 to report the assault told police that they had heard a gun go off amid the scuffle, though they couldn't ascertain the attacker. The officers also recovered a pistol at the spot, from the vehicle that Atkinson had arrived in, but did not find any magazine or rounds in it. They also found a knife and stun gun at the scene.

Atkinson has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, a felony, and a misdemeanor, respectively. In his defense, he said that his wife and her lover had been "egging him on" with the vulgar video calls, and insisted that the knife and stun gun also belonged to her.

On the other hand, the woman has not yet given any statement to the police. Meanwhile, another court filing for a case several years ago has revealed that she might have an alarming criminal past.

In 2016, the unnamed woman was cuffed in Cumberland, Maryland, for attempted murder after an argument with a boyfriend ended in gunfire. She had later pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to two years of probation. It is not clear if Atkinson, to whom she has been married since 2018, was her boyfriend in the case.