A 46-year-old man named Stuart Paul McPhee has been jailed for 32 months for torturing and falsely imprisoning his neighbour after the latter stole a tin of chicken curry from his flat.

The incident occurred in February 2021 in Knutsford, Cheshire when McPhee's neighbour and close friend Daniel Edwards admitted to taking the tin and eating the chicken curry.

This did not go down well with McPhee who lured Edwards to his house, tied him up with duct tape and paraded him around the housing estate saying "we've got a thief here," according to Chester Crown Court.

Prosecutor Matthew Dunford told the court: 'He then took him back inside and began beating him with bamboo sticks before he cut him with a knife and poured bleach into the wound."

"He covered his mouth with duct tape and the ordeal lasted for around two and a half hours," added Dunford. He had also imprisoned the victim at his house, according to a report by The Mirror.

McPhee later released Edwards but threatened him about informing the police. But the victim told his father about what he went through and McPhee was arrested by the police the following day.

While Richard Conley, defending, said that "the incident had taken place after the pair had been engaged in binge drinking. He's plainly, an unconventional man who committed an unconventional offence."

He has now been jailed for 32 months for false imprisonment and has also been given a 10-year restraining order. A restraining order from the court prohibits a person from contacting the victim.

Judge Michael Leeming said: "He was given a beating, although I accept the injuries, he suffered weren't serious. The use of bleach was akin to torture."

"The incident arose due to a stolen tin of curry, meaning it was completely out of all proportion. You took the law into your own hands," he added.